Applications to out-of-court settlement exceed 25,000 in the first quarter of 2024

A total of 25,190 new applications were submitted to the out-of-court mechanism in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 13,830 in the first quarter of 2023.

According to the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, this means that after the implementation of the improvements, more than twice as many borrowers resorted to the out-of-court mechanism to settle their debts.

In particular, 6,390 new applications were made in April, i.e. almost double the average number of applications. Also, 3,819 applications were finalized in April.

Therefore, 16,704 successful debt arrangements have been carried out so far through the out-of-court mechanism, corresponding to 5.92 billion euros of initial debts.

At the same time, in March 2024, the management companies made direct bilateral arrangements for almost 7,900 debtors, with the total amount of debts standing at 351 million euros.

Housing loans constitute the majority in all types of bilateral arrangements.