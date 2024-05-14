Diamantidis to ‘Naftemporiki’: Food exports soar 5%

The President of SEVE-Greek Exporters Association, Simeon Diamantidis, in statements to “Naftemporiki TV” spoke about the course of Greek exports and expressed his optimism despite the small drop.

“Exports dropped 11%”

Among others, Diamantidis commented on the course of Greek exports. More specifically, he explained that Greek exporters are optimistic about the course of exports despite the small drop observed.

“We have a drop in exports of 11%, affected of course by the international environment, the wars in Israel and what is happening with the Houthis, who are hindering international trade but also in general by the poor economic situation prevailing in Europe where we have less growth, i.e. half the growth of Greece”, he stressed.

“Food exports rose 5%”

He added that “all this has somewhat affected exports but food exports rose by 5% and this is very important for the Greek economy and for Greece’s production, because our products are internationally preferred and all countries want to import them.”

“We must not forget that Greece also exports a lot of services”

Finally, he emphasized that “we must not forget that Greece also has a lot of service exports, such as tourism, which contributes significantly to the economy and thus both products and services result in a positive sign. We are optimistic that we will have a de-escalation of the overall reduction in the second half of the year.”