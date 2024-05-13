Mitsotakis, Erdogan agree to focus on positive agenda; disagree on Hamas

Today we showed that next to our disagreements we can also write a parallel page with our agreements, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Mitsotakis: We can establish an approach of mutual understanding

In joint statements after the meeting, Mitsotakis said that the meeting, the fourth in the last 12 months, proves that the two neighbors can now establish this approach of mutual understanding, no longer as an exception, but as a productive normality, that is not annulled by the well-known differences in our positions.

He added that this approach has already led to tangible results with mutual benefits and welcomed the official establishment of the Greek-Turkish Business Council.

He underlined that both countries are undoubtedly moving in the right direction at a difficult time for international peace and stability in the region. Mitsotakis also said that “both our peoples, as I promised in December, are enjoying the fruits of an important initiative to allow Turkish visitors and their families to travel to ten Greek islands with a quick issued visa.”

Regarding immigration, he pointed out that the cooperation between our two countries, and especially between the Police and the Coast Guard, has borne results, adding that this cooperation must be continued and intensified.

Mitsotakis also raised the issue of the conversion of Chora Monastery in Istanbul to a mosque. “We had the opportunity to discuss our sadness, our protest for the fact,” he said, adding that “at the very least, it is very important to preserve the monument’s unique cultural value, so that it may be open to visits by all.”

When President Erdogan said they disagreed on calling Hamas a terrorist organization, Mitsotakis replied: “Let us agree we disagree on this issue, but agree on the need for an immediate ceasefire and, above all, on protecting the civilian Palestinians.”

Referring to the Cyprus issue, the Greek premier said “obviously we disagree, but the antidote to the impasse is dialogue, nothing else,” adding that the special envoy of the UN Secretary General must be given time. Greece has supported and continues to support Turkey’s European prospects, as long as the European acquis is respected.

Erdogan: Hamas is fighting for its territories

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the discussion with Kyriakos Mitsotakis was “productive, honest and constructive.” He noted that bilateral issues were discussed, as well as the fight against terrorism.

The Turkish leader raised the issue of the “Turkish (sic) minority in Thrace” and said that there is a will to solve the individual problems. Regarding the Cyprus issue, he called for a “fair solution”.

“There is no problem between Greece and Turkey, no matter how big it is, that cannot be solved,” Erdogan said and emphasized that “we are focusing on the positive agenda.”

“Turkey is a model country in the protection of cultural heritage,” he said about the conversion of the Monastery of Hora into a mosque, noting that this was a decision taken in 2020. “The Kari Mosque is open for everyone to visit,” he noted.

“The international community should speak with a louder voice about the death of 35,000 civilians,” the Turkish president said about Israel’s war with Hamas. “Hamas is a liberation group which is fighting for its territories. We would be sorry if you considered it a terrorist organization,” underlined Erdogan.