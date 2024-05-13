E-fuels open plethora of new jobs in shipping

Logo Image

The use of new e-fuels in shipping could support up to four million new jobs by 2050, double the number of seamen currently serving globally

A new report by the Global Maritime Forum (GMF), conducted by engineering and sustainability consultancy company Arup, highlights that achieving the target will require large quantities of scalable zero-emission fuels, a significant proportion of which will be e-fuels based on hydrogen.

According to GMF, job creation will be seen in three main phases of the supply chain: renewable energy production, hydrogen production and e-fuel production.

As pointed out, the majority of jobs will come mainly from investments in the construction of production units from renewable energy sources that will be created mainly in the 2030s, when investments are expected to peak.

These include employment in areas such as construction and installation, operation and maintenance of infrastructure to ensure availability.

The International Renewable Energy Agency emphasized that access to work in this sector creates better working conditions as the positions are higher skilled, better paid and of higher quality than those in traditional fossil fuel sectors.

