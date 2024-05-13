Yutong Bus: Electric buses made in China in Athens and Thessaloniki

The Chinese company Yutong, manufacturer of commercial vehicles, mostly electric buses, whose management has established a subsidiary company in Greece, seeks to consolidate itself in Europe.

The first electric buses of the Chinese company, which has a share capital of 25,000 euros, are already on the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki. It is recalled that the first 140 electric buses, out of a total of 250, of the Chinese Yutong Bus are expected to welcome passengers in Athens in May, strengthening the fleets of OSY (buses, trolleys) and the Thessaloniki Urban Transport Organization.

Their official launch is preceded by a 30-day period during which the 38 buses run test routes in the city center without passengers. As for the 300 natural gas (CNG) buses, these are expected to gradually arrive in Athens by 2025.