Athens Stock Exchange climbing to new 13-year highs

The Athens Stock Exchange is climbing to new 13-year highs on Wednesday, the first trading session after the Easter holidays, bridging the distance from the next threshold of 1,500 points.

Amid a positive climate and supportive domestic news, the Greek market continues the upward movement of the last few weeks, remaining unaffected by the consecutive Easter holidays.

Meanwhile, the first quarter corporate results, combined with the pending business deals, justify the further improvement of valuations in a number of index-weighted stocks.

In more detail, in today’s session (the first of the current week), the General Index has risen by 1.28% at 1,470.84 points.

Banking stocks are the main “leaders”, with Alpha Bank rising by more than 2%. Mytilineos is also registering a strong rise, which is approaching the historical highs of 39 euros, while Coca-Cola is close to 31.9 euros. Cenergy is also rallying over 4%, heading for a new record.