Easter turnover exceeded 1.5 billion euros, Korkidis says

The Easter turnover, including travel, food and accommodation services, will be recorded by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) in the monthly statistics of April and May, confirming the estimate that it exceeded 1.5 billion euros, the president of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vassilis Korkidis, said.

“During the Easter holidays, shopping increased compared to last year and satisfied entrepreneurs in the sectors of retail trade, restaurants and accommodation in the entire region of Attica,” Korkidis said and added that after a two-month sluggish period, the market eventually recovered.

More specifically, he said that six out of ten consumers maintained the same level of purchases or even increased them.

He also estimated that given the start of the tourist season, he hopes for an even better performance in the coming months.