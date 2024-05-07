Tourism: Return to pre-pandemic levels

2024 will be the year of a complete return of global tourism and air transport to pre-pandemic levels, the president of the federation of travel agencies in Greece Fedhatta, Lysandros Tsilidis, noted. At the same time, Greece acquired a stable base of tourist flows reaching 30 million arrivals, affecting business planning and the wider tourism strategy of the country, the vice-president of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, Christina Tetradis, stated.

It is recalled that the number of tourists who visited Greece in 2023 amounted to 30.08 million, raising tourism revenues to 20.6 billion euros in 2023.

Greece now has a very competitive tourism product, linked to the safety factor, while at the same time it can turn its attention to other forms of tourism in order to mitigate the consequences of seasonality and achieve a greater diffusion of tourism income in all its regions, Tetradis stated to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

“This year bookings seem to be higher compared to 2023, but the time of increased demand is not a time for complacency, but a time for strategic planning. This is the only way we can continue to rely on our industry for the future,” the president of Hellenic Hoteliers Federation Yiannis Hatzis said in his recent intervention.

Among the problems of the current year are the two wars in the wider region as they cause great concern and fear for travelers but at the same time have direct effects on energy costs and consequently on the operational field of businesses.