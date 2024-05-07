Greece’s construction sector to take off

The improvement in the profit margin in the listed large construction groups combined with the high backlog contribute to the positive assessment for the course of the sector in the coming years.

“The prospects of the construction sector in Greece are particularly positive, as in the coming years the budget of the new projects that will be put up for auction will exceed 20 billion euros,” the management of the GEK Terna Group noted in its financial report for last year.

The total backlog of projects of GEK Terna, Intrakat, Avax and Metka (Mytilineos) based on the data announced in the previous days, is close to 14.5 billion euros (including contracts to be signed for projects for which a contractor has been announced).

According to market executives, the bet is now the execution of the projects that have been undertaken without major delays, which depends on many factors.

Among them are the ability of the companies to solve the problem of the lack of human resources, the payments and the quick execution of the maturation processes of the projects on the part of the public.

As noted, if schedule deviations (which cannot be completely avoided) are addressed, the industry will take off in the coming years. But if the projects designed to be executed in five years are finally completed in fifteen years, the effect on large technical companies will be different.