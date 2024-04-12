Vernicos Scafi Tugs and Salvage Maritime Co.: Strengthening its fleet with a second newly built tug

Vernicos Scafi Tugs and Salvage Maritime Co. will strengthen its fleet with a second newly built tug.

The tug, which will be built by Med Marine at the Turkish Eregli Shipyard, is expected to be delivered in March 2025 and will fly the Greek flag.

“Its high power and flexibility make it capable of providing high-quality towing services both in ports and in deep waters,” according to a company’s announcement.

“We continue our expansion, in collaboration with our Greek partners at SVS Maritime Company, further strengthening the relationship of trust with Med Marine Shipyard, as we have reached three orders in less than a year. Vernicos Scafi is following its investment plan, which will strengthen its position and add value to the fleet of the joint venture with Med Tugs,” said the Director of Vernicos Scafi, Dimitris Vernikos.

Vernicos Scafi Tugs and Salvage Maritime Co. operates mainly in the area of Piraeus and Thessaloniki, but also in other ports (East Med/Black Sea/Red Sea, Patras, Lavrio, Mykonos and Katakolo), with a total fleet of 49 modern tugs.