Patelis at the Delphi Economic Forum: Investments needed

Greece’s great opportunities, comparative advantages and emblematic reforms were highlighted by the prime minister’s economic adviser, Alexis Patelis, at the 9th Delphi Economic Forum.

Patelis cited the latest figures from the Economist Intelligence Unit’s list of the most business-friendly destinations, noting that the EIU report found that Greece has made the most significant progress.

Reforms

He referred specifically to three reforms. He characterized the interconnection of POS with cash registers as “a very complex project aimed at combating tax evasion. Regarding the new judicial map, he said that “it has to do with the drastic reduction of the time it takes to issue decisions, with the acceleration of justice.” Referring to the new system for appointing administrators in the public sector, he noted that “for the first time, the skills test for hospital administrators was implemented.”

Regarding the real estate sector, he pointed out that “we need a lot of investments, and we need them in all sectors, including that of construction,” he emphasized.

Renewable Energy Sources an important sector

Patelis said that “there are some areas in which the country has a clear advantage – such as solar and wind for example. So renewable energy sources are an important sector.”

“There are many renewable energy projects. We want the interconnection with Italy, Germany in the future. We have well-trained staff, we have logistics,” he added, also focusing on the education sector, where the country “can become a regional hub like Cyprus.

Patelis emphasized that “tourism remains very strong” while pointing out the need for investments in the agricultural sector and fishing.