Mobility for ‘green’ investments in coastal shipping

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy is conducting studies in order to secure the necessary funds for green investments in an effort to make use of more EU financial tools for rendering coastal shipping “green”.

Time is already counting down to 2030 based on the European targets for reducing gas emissions in the context of the “Fit for 55” package, but also the EU ETS from which Greek shipping has been exempted until 2030.

At the same time, initiatives are already being taken in the private sector to build new ships with alternative fuels, as in the case of the expected signing of a shipbuilding contract between Attica Group and the Elefsis Shipyards.

The president of ONEX Panos Xenokostas recently said that the first signature with the Attica Group is expected at the end of May for the construction of a passenger ferry, 100 meters long, which will be dual fuel, while he did not rule out an agreement for the construction of a second ship of the same type until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianidis, has stated that in the negotiations for the “greening” of the coastal shipping fleet, which will be permanent, specific benefits and costs need to be presented.