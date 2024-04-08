Mytilineos contributes 3% to Greece’s GDP; its course and its development prospects

Mytilineos is one of the most important businesses in Greece and in Europe while its Chairman and CEO, Evangelos Mytilineos, has also been elected President of Eurometaux, the European association for non-ferrous metals.

The company contributes significantly to the country’s GDP (+3%). At the same time it has a strong presence on all five continents.

The company was initially active in the metal and steel sector. In 1990 it began to expand dynamically in other sectors, such as construction and aluminum.

In 1995 Mytilineos was listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, while at the beginning of the millennium it entered the energy sector, which today constitutes the No.1 source of profitability for the Group.

Mytilineos managed to foresee the great prospects of “green” and sustainable energy while paving the way for the liberalization of the natural gas market in Greece.

Today, Mytilineos is the largest private company, which is active in the entire spectrum of energy, being an integrated energy “player” and owning a RES portfolio of 13.8 GW. At the same time, it is the largest producer and supplier of electricity, after PPC.

The stock market rally

Mytilineos’ course is reflected in the stock market performance, which exceeded 5 billion euros in 2024, climbing to the highest level of all time (share price up to 39.5 euros).

Despite the reasonable correction of the last few weeks, the change from previous years remains important. Indicatively, the rise amounted to +28% in the last 12 months, to +150% in the last 3 years, to +280% in the last 5 years, to +410% in the last 10 years and 1,800% in the last 20 years.

Meanwhile, Mytilineos has not hidden its ambition to enter a larger stock market – specifically London.

Something which, if implemented, is estimated to increase significantly the value of the Group.