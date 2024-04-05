Navios Partners: New deals for ships and financing

More specifically, Navios exercised the option to purchase Navios Amber (built 2015), Navios Coral (built 2016), Navios Citrine and Navios Dolphin (both built 2017).

At the same time, Navios Partners confirmed market reports regarding the order of two more tankers, aframax/LR2 type, for 61.3 million US dollars (+3.3 million dollars per vessel for additional features) for each vessel.

The agreement for the two tankers – which will be equipped with scrubbers, while they will be able to burn either methanol or LNG after modifications – was signed, as “Naftemporiki” has reported, with the Chinese shipyard Zhoushan Changhong.

The two ships are expected to be delivered to the shipping company’s fleet during 2027.

These purchases come to offset sales of older fleet assets. More specifically, Navios Partners agreed in January to transfer the VLCC Nave Spherical (built 2009) and the panamax bulker Navios Orbiter (built 2004), while two months later it entered into an agreement to sell the containership Navios Spring (built 2007).

The shipping company raised 80 million US dollars in gross prices for these three ships (average age 17.3 years), while the total net profit is expected to reach 20.2 million dollars. It is noted that the company sold 15 ships, for 259 million dollars, in 2023.

The Navios Partners fleet currently consists of 177 vessels (77 bulkers, 54 tankers and 46 containerships), including 28 newly built vessels (18 tankers, 10 containerships).

Loans

However, the shipping company had a particularly active first quarter also in terms of financing. In January, it agreed with a commercial bank for a new loan of up to 40 million US dollars to refinance three tankers.

Also, the listed company completed two sale and leaseback agreements.

The first amounting to 45.3 million dollars intends to finance the acquisition of a newly built aframax/L2 tanker, while its duration is seven years.

The second sale and leaseback deal of up to 16.8 million US dollars, which expires in the first quarter of 2030, concerns the capesize bulker Navios Azimuth (built 2011).