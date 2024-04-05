Aktor expands its footprint in Romania

Aktor will seek to expand its footprint in Romania by taking advantage of new market opportunities that will arise in the future, such as PPPs and concessions, Aktor’s president and CEO, Alexandros Exarchou, said speaking at the Economist Impact conference held in Bucharest.

Romania’s Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister, Ionut Savoiu, Greek Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister, Nikos Tahiaos (remotely) and the Secretary General of Private Investments of the Development Ministry, Vicky Loizou, participated in the conference.

Alexandros Exarchou: Romania is Aktor’s top priority

Exarchou underlined that from the first moment of the completion of the acquisition of Aktor by the Intrakat Group, Romania was a top priority, and for this reason it mobilized enormous material and human resources in order to accelerate the completion of its projects there. Aktor, which has been present in Romania for 20 years, has recently been strengthened with significant capital in order to accelerate the execution of its projects in Romania, the head of the company noted.

According to a related announcement, Exarchou emphasized that it is a strong belief of the Intrakat group that Romania has expanded perspectives in the context of the European family and the geopolitical realignments in the wider region. He also pointed out that the country has gained stronger interest, as the reconstruction of Ukraine, after the end of the war, will pass through Romania and the railway and road axes that will connect the Aegean to the Black Sea.