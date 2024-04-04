Fines totaling 1.38 million euros to 13 companies for unfair profiteering

As the ministry stated in its announcement, violations of the relevant provisions were found in products of 13 different companies after inspections carried out by the competent authorities.

More specifically, these companies had a gross profit higher than the corresponding gross profit of 2021 in specific products.

Skrekas: We are not going to show any tolerance

In his statement, the Minister of Development, Kostas Skrekas, noted that “the battle of our government and the Ministry of Development against high prices and greedflation is constant. We are not going to show any tolerance, we continue and intensify, with strict controls, the punishment of profiteering throughout the market. All those who do not respect the law are found and pay for every violation.”

“The first positive effects of the new measures are already visible with price reductions in thousands of basic products. We are not complacent, we strengthen the control mechanisms and decisively promote their work until all the distortions in the market are corrected and legality and healthy competition prevail for the benefit of all consumers,” Skrekas added.

The Ministry of Development also called on consumers to submit a complaint on the digital platform (https://kataggelies.mindev.gov.gr/) when they detect phenomena of unfair commercial practices by businesses.