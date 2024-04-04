Attica Bank: Loans to businesses from the Recovery Fund

Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance responsible for the Recovery and Resilience Fund, Nikos Papathanasis, and Attica Bank signed the agreement for the utilization of the funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0”.

The total resources of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, after the successful revision of the initial plan, now amount to 36 billion euros – 18.22 billion euros in grants and 17.73 billion euros in loans – while after the approval by the European institutions of the first three related payment requests, Greece has already received funds amounting to 14.7 billion euros.

The funds are directed exclusively to the private economy. The loan program provides for low-interest loans. More specifically, the interest rate is at 0.35% for micro and small enterprises and at 1% for medium and large enterprises, while the submission and approval procedures are also extremely fast.

To be eligible, investments should contribute to one or more of the objectives of Green Transition, Digital Transformation, Innovation, Research and Development, Developing Economies of Scale through partnerships and mergers and extroversion.

Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance, Nikos Papathanasis, stated: “The signing of the operational agreement with Attica Bank comes in addition to those concluded with the rest of the country’s banking institutions, which already participate in the loan arm of the Recovery Fund.

We are speeding up the utilization of European resources, with the aim of further improving the investment environment, supporting entrepreneurship, the sustainable development course of the economy as well as creating even more and better-paid jobs for all our fellow citizens.”