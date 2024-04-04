9th Delphi Economic Forum: 1,000 speakers from 70 countries

More than 1,000 personalities from 70 countries – leaders from all over the world, ministers, senior officials of the European Union and international organizations, distinguished businessmen, important representatives of the domestic and international academic community, decision makers and visionaries – will attend the 9th Delphi Economic Forum, which this year will take place from Wednesday, April 10 to Saturday, April 13.

The program and the thematic pillars of the forum were presented in a special event at the King George Hotel, by the founder and president of the Forum, Symeon Tsomokos and the vice-president, Yiannis Thomatos.

The central theme of this year’s meeting in the emblematic city of Delphi is “The Great Transition.”

“Our world is changing, it is in a process of transition,” Tsomokos pointed out, adding that the participants will have the opportunity to analyze the multifaceted transitions we are experiencing today, to exchange opinions, and to propose solutions. They will delve into the complexities and challenges that lie ahead, exploring those strategies that can propel societies towards a more sustainable, inclusive and prosperous future.

Over 600 speakers from abroad

As every year, the Delphi Economic Forum is held under the auspices of the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who will announce the start of the proceedings.

This year the conference, as Tsomokos pointed out, is more international than ever, since more than 600 personalities from abroad are participating in it, including the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, the President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, Queen Dana of Jordan, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas, European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni and Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

Also attending will be the former President of the European Commission José Manuel Barroso, the former Prime Minister of Sweden for a decade Stefan Löfven and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Mariya Gabriel, the Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of Moldova Cristina Gherasimov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski, the leader of the democratic opposition in Belarus Svietlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Besart Kadia, the Minister of Innovation and Development of Bulgaria Milena Stoycheva and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Filip Ivanovic.

Some of the leading intellectuals and most influential analysts of international political and economic developments are also expected to speak at the Forum.

Special emphasis will be placed on the issues concerning the opportunities and challenges of our country, with a series of topics on health, education, entrepreneurship and innovation, the green transition, but also the future of individual sectors of the economy, such as banking, energy, shipping, real estate and infrastructure.