Growthfund announces record revenue and profit in 2023

The Growthfund, the National Fund of Greece, announced record revenue and profit in 2023.

More specifically, it more than doubled its revenue and profits in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Dividend income for the year 2023 amounted to 177.4 million euros, more than double the previous year (74.2 million euros).

The increase in revenue was much higher than the increase in organic expenses by 1.5 million euros and absorbed the extraordinary expense of partial impairment of the participation in a subsidiary amounting to 18.5 million euros.

Net profits in 2023 amounted to 154 million euros, more than double the profits of the year 2022 (67 million euros).

The continuous profitability has also increased the cash reserves which have exceeded 273 million euros, despite the high dividends it has distributed to the Greek State.