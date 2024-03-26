Navigating Excellence: Exploring digital and technological solutions that transform the shipping sector

Oriani Hellas successfully completed the Maritime Innovation Conference “Navigating Excellence: The Norwegian – Greek Maritime Innovation Summit”, which took place on March 13 and 14 at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens. Funded by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway through the Financial Mechanism of the European Economic Area (EEA) for the period 2014-2021, as part of the “Business Innovation Greece” Program, it aimed to explore digital and technological solutions that transform the shipping sector.

The Conference started with a welcome message from Lajla Brandt Jakhelln, Ambassador of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Athens, who emphasized among other things: “The strong advantage for European economies has always been our ability to innovate and we must not forget this advantage in order to push the European shipping industry to the next level.

Competition from Asia is fierce. Finding the right technology solutions is crucial. These technologies keep pace with digitization and big data…” Shipping is going through a period of massive change, at a pace faster than ever.

Technology is developing extremely fast and while other industries are changing and adopting technological tools, shipping is still traditional and has to cover the distance quickly. We need the technology, not only from a business perspective,but also in order to increase safety, take better care of our crews and do what we can to help save the planet.

The first cycle of the conference focused on “Vessel Performance” followed by the second cycle “Fuel Optimization” and the third one on “Big Data”, exploring the decisive role of data in the transformation of the way shipping companies operate.