The rally… of expectations for the “pariahs” of the Stock Exchange

Despite the fact that these are the “pariahs” of the Athens Stock Exchange, this year’s rally seems to be affecting the valuations of even the problematic companies on the market, i.e. those that are under surveillance.

The buying euphoria, which remains widespread despite the partial stagnation of the last few days, has caused the reheating of a series of scenarios for the fate of the 10 listed companies, which are under the pressure of the competent supervisory authorities.

This has, in some cases, boosted the valuations of the specific listed companies, which have recorded double-digit rallies since the beginning of the year.

In particular, BIOTER has registered a rally of 62% since the beginning of 2024, with the change in just the last 30 days reaching 20%.

It is followed by SATO, which has soared by almost 60% in a year. And all this, without having announced any substantial change in the prospects and future of the above companies. Only scenarios and rumors.

The share of Epilektos has also recorded an increase of 22% while Tria Alpha and Frigoglass have gained 26% and 31% respectively in 2024.

Certainly some of them would like to follow the successful example of Lavipharm and Intralot, which managed to escape from the surveillance and are currently justifying those investors who trusted them. Based on the data so far, however, few are likely to succeed at least in a reasonable period of time.

This year’s changes in surveillance shares:

• BIOTER +62%

• SATO +59%

• Frigoglass +31%

• Tria Alpha +26%

• Elite +22%

• Spyrou +9%

• Bitros +7%

• Yalco +1.5%

• VIS -9%

• Proοdeftiki -15%