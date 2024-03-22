Motor Oil signs cooperation agreement with Demokritos

Motor Oil and the National Center for Scientific Research “Demokritos” have signed a cooperation agreement in emerging technologies, supporting innovation but also enhancing security in matters of critical infrastructure.

The signing of the cooperation agreement confirms the importance of utilizing scientific knowledge and experience in the continuous search for innovative solutions, as well as its relation to entrepreneurship and industry.

The signing ceremony took place on Thursday, March 21, at the headquarters of “Demokritos” in Agia Paraskevi, in the presence of Deputy Minister of Development Maximos Senetakis, the Director and Chairman of the Board of “Demokritos” George Nounesis and the General Director of Information Technology of Motor Oil Nikos Giannakakis.

This agreement confirms the long-term cooperation of the Motor Oil Group with scientific bodies that promote research and innovation in Greece, while it is aligned with the European pursuit of connecting the research community with entrepreneurship and industry, with the view to opening new positions, maximizing the added value for the economy but also strengthening security in critical infrastructures. The framework of the cooperation between Motor Oil and “Demokritos” includes the expansion of the implementation of research activities in new fields of emerging technologies, in areas such as:

1. Energy and Circular Economy

2. Digital Transformation

3. Cybersecurity

4. AI applications

5. ICT solutions

6. Cloud/Edge/IoT/HPC

“Motor Oil’s partnership with one of the most important organizations is sealed”

Nikos Giannakakis, General Director of IT of the Motor Oil Group said: “The cooperation of Motor Oil with one of the most important centers of ideas, research, collaboration and innovation in Greece is sealed.

The deepening of our relationship with “Demokritos” is another step in the effort to utilize scientific knowledge and experience for the implementation of innovative solutions in various stages of industrial production and commercial activity. We are convinced that this collaboration will help us contribute to the exploitation of innovation in industry and production, creating opportunities and vision for the new generations and also contributing to strengthening the security of our country’s critical infrastructure.”