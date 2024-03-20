TetraPak: New investments to boost recycling across Europe

TetraPak announced new investments with a focus on recycling as part of its business activity. The company is making new strategic investments that will significantly boost recycling in Europe, supporting the goals of the proposed Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). TetraPak’s collaboration with the Greek company LM ECO based in Karditsa is part of this framework.

In 2023, TetraPak invested almost 40 million euros to accelerate the recycling of liquid food paper packaging worldwide. This amount will increase in the coming years to strengthen the circular use of materials. The aim is to ensure that all materials used to create packaging can be recycled and that the resulting valuable raw materials will be used for other products.

The 4 biggest investments

The company’s biggest investments for 2023 include:

-Continued cooperation with LM ECO in Greece, the first specialized liquid food packaging paper recycling unit in the country, based in Karditsa, which during the period 2021-2023 has given new “life” to 3,364 tons of paper packaging, turning them into new materials and products.

-Collaboration with Axio Group in Sweden to investigate building a new recycling line for PolyAl, which will accommodate waste from Sweden, Denmark and Norway. With a joint investment of up to 24 million euros and the ability to recycle 10,000 tons annually, this state-of-the-art facility will recycle and incorporate polyAl into Axio’s plastic injection molding products.

-Extension of an agreement with Trans Sabater in Spain, with a joint investment of 2 million euros to increase the PolyAl recycling limit from 3,000 to 10,000 tons per year. PolyAl is a 100% recyclable, valuable material, with unique thermal properties for increased productivity in plastics transformation processes. New partnership with Alier in Spain to strengthen as one of the largest recyclers of liquid food paper packaging in Europe. Through mechanical recycling, it aims to convert 15,000+ tons of PolyAl into high-quality pellets by 2025.

-Investment of 1 million euros in ReconPolymer’s polyAl recycling plant in the Netherlands in an effort to increase the processing volume to at least 8,000 tons per year. This will make the process more efficient while also promoting the circularity of materials across France, Belgium and the Netherlands. The material’s versatility allows it to be transformed into a range of useful objects, such as pallets and large-scale 3D printing.