PPC’s entry into telecoms changes the landscape

PPC’s entry into the telecoms sector through the offer of wholesale fiber to homes and businesses (FTTH) by 2024 is changing the landscape.

The aim is the fastest possible coverage with FTTH networks of the entire country at an affordable price for the end consumer.

According to sources, this is the subject of the meeting between the Minister of Digital Governance, Dimitris Papastergiou, with the managing directors of OTE, Michael Tsamaz, Vodafone, Haris Broumidis and Nova, Panagiotis Georgiopoulos. The same sources stated that PPC has also been called to participate, following its recent announcement that it is entering fiber optic networks this year.

Members of the government, as well as wider business executives, estimate that the entry of PPC will contribute to the faster penetration of FTTH and probably to the business developments in telecommunications.

Based on the data collected by “Naftemporiki”, the penetration of coverage with optical fiber networks is at approximately 36% and the use at 7.7%.

The biggest problem is the coverage in the areas that are not of commercial interest, which would advance the Ultra Fast Broadband (UFBB) project, but has only partially progressed with the signing of a relevant contract with OTE. The signing of the execution contract for the largest part of the project between the Terna Energy – Grid Telecom consortium and the Ministry of Digital Governance remains pending.