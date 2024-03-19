Shipyards: High demand increases delivery times

The delivery times of the newly built ships from the leading shipyards in China and South Korea are estimated towards the end of 2027 and early 2028, amid particularly high demand from shipowners.

“The shipbuilding market is hot, shipowners are chasing as many shipbuilding slots that offer faster delivery times, and prices continue their upward course,” BRS Shipbrokers pointed out to “Naftemporiki.”

Requests for the construction of tankers, bulk carriers and gas carriers are increasing in China’s shipyards, while on the other hand the Koreans give priority to gas carriers, which cost more, limiting their interest in the more conventional types of tonnage.

According to research carried out by BRS Shipbrokers on behalf of “Naftemporiki”, in the first class (“Tier I”) shipyards in China, such as Nacks, Dacks, Qingdao Beihai, Shanghai Waigaiqiao (SWS) etc., the majority of slots concern times delivery dates that extend to 2028. “Some shipyards still have some slots for 2027, such as COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (CHI), but they are not willing to sell them, pursuing other preferable projects,” analysts added.

At the same time, several second and third class shipyards (“Tier II – Tier III”) still offer some slots for deliveries in 2027 or even in the second half of 2026. Hengli Heavy Industries shipyard is an illustrative example. “Shipowners are chasing these slots and they will likely fill up very quickly,” BRS reported.