Eurobank: Cyprus as a base for business development in new dynamic markets

The CEO of Eurobank, Fokion Karavias, and the management of Eurobank spoke about the importance of the Cyprus market, during meetings with representatives of the Cypriot press at its headquarters in Athens.

The springboard of Eurobank’s activity in Cyprus, but also in the wider region, is its decision to acquire a majority stake in Hellenic Bank, but also in general its presence and activity through the bank’s subsidiary that has been operating since 2007, focusing on corporate and private banking.

Karavias pointed out that both the Hellenic Bank and Eurobank’s subsidiary in Cyprus will continue their activities based on the same model, with separate managements and boards of directors, under the Eurobank umbrella.

Asked about future plans, Karavias said that “if at some point in the future we proceed with some kind of merger or absorption we cannot prejudge it. Such a development may be considered in the future taking into account the wishes of the remaining shareholders of Hellenic Bank.”

The CEO underlined the role that Eurobank aspires to play in Cyprus, pointing out that it can be a basis for the group’s business development and cooperation with the dynamic economies of the Middle East and India.

Economies, which in the coming years, in the coming decades, we expect to have very strong growth rates. The goal, as he noted, is for Cyprus to be the gateway for companies from these countries to enter the European Union.