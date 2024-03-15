PPC FiberGrid: Optical fiber to 1.7 million households and businesses by 2025

PPC FiberGrid proceeds with its plan for the nationwide fiber optic network that will reach 1.7 million households and businesses by 2025.

The program has already reached 140,000 homes in 12 municipalities of Attica, in just 10 months.

The company awarded through a competitive process to 12 contractors the construction of a Fiber to the Home network in additional areas in Attica and in Thessaloniki, Patras, Heraklion, Volos, Kalamata, Larissa, Ioannina, Corinth, Trikala, Kozani, Veria, and Megalopolis. The areas have been selected based on, among other things, population coverage and lack of FTTH infrastructure.

PPC FiberGrid’s goal is for the FTTH network to reach 500,000 households and businesses at the end of 2024 and 1.7 million in 2025 in the above regions.

Overall, PPC group’s goal is to provide fiber-to-the-home coverage to 3 million households and businesses across the country within the next five years. Investments for the period 2024-2026 will amount to approximately 680 million euros.