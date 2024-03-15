Elliniko – Second tower: Lamda collaborates with Brook Lane

The Lamda Development – Brook Lane (London-based investment capital) partnership for the development of the second tower in Elliniko goes forward.

Ellinikon Hospitality Investments, a Lamda company, and Bincer Holdings, a Brook Lane company (based in Cyprus), founded Ellinikon Park Tower for the construction and operation of hotels, complex tourist accommodation as well as special tourist infrastructure facilities.

The initial share capital stands at 40 million euros with Lamda’s company participating with a 30% stake and Bincer with a 70% stake.

Although the purpose of Ellinikon Park Tower is broader, it is now proceeding with the tower on the site of the former airport (building 200 meters above sea level) within the Commercial Hub in the area of the Vouliagmenis Avenue, i.e. at the point where the country’s largest shopping center, the Vouliagmenis Mall, will be built.

The second tower under construction will be a mixed-use tower with a total area of 49,000 sq.m. (GFA). It will include a hotel and branded residences, while its initial budget is 200 million euros, a figure that will likely vary, as construction costs have increased since the initial conception.