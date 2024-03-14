Intralot signs agreement with FanDuel to provide sports betting services to Washington D.C. Lottery

Intralot announced that it has signed a sub-contracting agreement with FanDuel, one of the leading providers of sports betting services in the US, and a related contract amendment with Washington, D.C. Lottery for the relevant services through the retail network and through the online channel.

Based on the agreement with Intralot, FanDuel ultimately assumes all costs of transitioning to its system that will be paid to the Lottery, as well as operating costs previously carried by the Lottery.

The agreement provides for a guaranteed minimum annual revenue for the Lottery and for Intralot and the use of all FanDuel responsible gaming tools.

The agreement aims to improve online sales through FanDuel’s experience nationally and in neighboring States and, according to the Lottery announcement, is expected to increase revenue for Washington, D.C., and local businesses.