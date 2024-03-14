Public: Investment of 10 million euros to expand the Public + home network

The goal is to create 10 new large “Public + home” stores within the next three years.

The plan includes a complete renovation of 3 Public stores and their upgrade to a mega “Public + home” in 2024, in the areas of Ioannina, Piraeus and Rhodes and a search for properties of 2,000 sq.m. in Crete, Peloponnese and areas in Attica for the creation of “Public + home” stores.

According to the company, Public is restructuring its network of stores and is constantly looking for new locations that can host the “Public + home” experience throughout the country.

The aim is to accommodate the category of large and small household appliances by transferring small-sized stores to the already large Public stores.

This is a strategic investment to expand the network of physical stores that host the expanded range of technology services and products, small and large home appliances, as well as televisions and entertainment items, in order to offer even more choices to consumers.

This investment comes as a result of the success of the new model for purchasing home appliances that Public introduced to the buying public just last September, with the opening of the “Public + home” stores.

94% of visitors evaluated them positively, in terms of the design of the stores, the expertise of the employees, as well as the wide variety of products available.

In addition, 75% of consumers overall declare a strong intention to visit the specific stores for purchases of technology products, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets, household appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines, and entertainment, such as televisions and gaming products, thus confirming their trust in the Public brand.