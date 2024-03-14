Sarantis: Stella Pack acquisition and the group’s product portfolio a strategic advantage

Sarantis Group focused on the acquisition of Stella Pack in Poland, one of the largest investment moves of the last years, as well as on the geographical distribution of the company’s activity and product development, during the briefing to analysts, in the wake of announcement of the 2023 financial results.

The completion of the acquisition of Stella Pack S.A. marks a new chapter in the Group’s development path. This strategic move will strengthen the Group’s leading position in the Polish market, contributing to the further enrichment of an already strong product portfolio, while it is expected to give impetus to the further development of household consumer products, strengthening the Group’s geographical footprint in the region where it is active. Sarantis is exploring new acquisitions as well as opening to new markets.

More specifically, sales in Greece increased by 3.7% as a result of growth in the main Beauty / Skin Care / Sun Protection, Personal Care and Home Care categories. The sales of the international network, which represent 67.6% of the Group’s total sales, rose by 10.7%.

By product category, in 2023 sales of Beauty / Skin Care / Sun Protection products increased by 32.0%. Sales of Personal Care products by 17.2%, sales of Home Care products by 4.7%.

The Strategic Partnerships category recorded a rise of 4.6% in sales. Sarantis pointed out that by keeping its commitment to investment and innovation in its core categories, while strengthening simplification and efficiency with the aim of creating value and releasing energy in the organization, it continues its path to create further value.