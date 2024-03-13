Hatzidakis: Economic development as a tool to enhance social policy

Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis underlined that economic development and social cohesion are complementary goals on the sidelines of the Eurogroup and ECOFIN meetings, in Brussels, explaining that “the stronger and more competitive an economy is, the more resources it has for the exercise of its social policy.”

Hatzidakis stated that social policies focusing on the development of human capital can enhance productivity and progress.

In order to demonstrate the complementarity of economic and social policy, Hatzidakis referred to actions of the finance ministry, which ultimately strengthen social policies, and actions of the labor ministry, which strengthen competitiveness.

Moreover, Hatzidakis highlighted the measures implemented by the Ministry of Finance to combat tax evasion, pointing out that they do not only ensure tax justice, but they are contributing to finding the required resources to strengthen the education and health budget.

In the discussion held within the Eurogroup regarding the future of the European capital markets, Hatzidakis also referred to the necessity of promoting the Capital Markets Union.