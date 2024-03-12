ManpowerGroup Survey: The industry with the strongest prospects

Greece’s hiring expectations seem moderate in the second quarter of 2024, with the overall employment outlook at 6%, according to ManpowerGroup’s latest employment survey.

Based on the survey, the hiring expectations have weakened by 6% compared to the previous quarter and by 2% compared to the same period last year.

Specifically, of the 525 Greek employers, 30% of employers expect an increase in hiring, 19% a decrease while 47% report no change.

Hiring is expected to increase in 6 of the 9 industries from April to June 2024, with two industries forecasting a decrease and one industry forecasting no change.

IT, the most competitive industry

According to the survey, the Information Technology industry is seeing the biggest increase in hiring intentions, up 32% from the previous quarter and up 37% from the second quarter of 2023. In fact, this quarter presents the highest employment expectations ever recorded in Information Technology since the first quarter of 2022.

Greece ranks first worldwide in terms of quarterly growth in the Information Technology sector, exceeding the average quarterly growth in this sector by 33%.

Communication Services follow with hiring intentions reaching 25%, the Health & Life Sciences sector at 17% while Finance & Real Estate follows with 12%.

Meanwhile, zero hiring prospects are recorded in the Energy and Utilities sector.