IPTO accelerates implementation of equipment renewal program

The Independent Electricity Transmission Operator (IPTO) has accelerated the implementation of the equipment renewal program in the context of the second cycle that ends in 2026, with a total budget of 120 million euros.

The aim of the program is to strengthen the resilience of the electrical system, which has emerged as a strategic priority, given the challenges of the climate crisis, the increasing penetration of RES in the energy mix and the expansion of island and continental interconnections.

More specifically, the Operator will carry out 1,145 replacements of critical equipment of the Electricity Transmission System, four times the number compared to the previous cycle.

Upon the completion of the second cycle, a total of 60% of the main equipment of the Transmission System will be fully upgraded throughout Greece with more than 1,400 replacements of existing fixed assets with state-of-the-art equipment, high performance and low periodic maintenance costs.

With a view to strengthening the reliable operation of the Transmission System and protecting the social good of stable electricity supply, IPTO also ensures the upgrading of the means it has for the supervision of critical electrical infrastructures. In this direction, the Operator is already installing sophisticated real-time main equipment monitoring systems (On Line Monitoring Systems – OLMS) as well as special equipment to improve the protection systems of high and ultra-high voltage components.