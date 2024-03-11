INTRAKAT developing into a leading market player

The Intrakat Group is a leading construction group with a broad portfolio of activities and a significant footprint in the wider South East Europe region. Committed to sustainable development, the Intrakat Group creates value for its shareholders and the communities in which it operates by enhancing growth.

Having completed the acquisition of the company Aktor – perhaps the most historic construction company in Greece, with vast experience, diverse activity and international presence – the Intrakat Group is implementing a dynamic development strategy, consistently investing in the expansion of the portfolio’s activities within and outside borders and contributing to the development and green transition.

Diversified activities with profitability

The Intrakat Group is active in the entire spectrum of the technical sector: major transport, energy and building infrastructure projects, Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Concessions, Renewable Energy and Energy Storage, Real Estate Development and Tourism, as well as Environmental Projects and Smart Cities projects. Moreover, it proceeds with its digital transformation, which is an opportunity for improvement on the way to sustainable development. It is a path that will include innovation, energy self-sufficiency, transparency, trust, cooperation.

Intrakat Group has now returned to operating profitability while its market capitalization has multiplied compared to last year, thanks to its prospects.

Expansion of Intrakat’s footprint

The Group’s management is consistently implementing a strategy to transform the organization into a leading market player, a perspective strengthened by the completion of the acquisition of Aktor, which is also its largest subsidiary. In addition, its emblematic projects, in which Aktor participates, such as the Thessaloniki Metro and the Patra-Pyrgos highway, are being accelerated in order to be delivered faster to the citizens, thus contributing to the economic development of the country.

Aktor has built some of Greece’s most iconic transport, energy, building and tourism major projects, while possessing accumulated know-how in infrastructure, project and technical facility management. It is indicative that after the acquisition of Aktor, the Intrakat Group participates in 370 large projects, has a backlog of around 5 billion euros and registers a turnover of around 1 billion on an annual basis.