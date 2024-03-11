Dimand: 2024 a milestone year

2024 is a milestone year for Dimand’s course. It is expected to conclude and deliver five projects, totaling around 100 thousand sq.m. and will start four new ones with a total budget (value) of approximately 430 million euros.

Among the projects to be delivered are the emblematic Tower of Piraeus and the reconstructed Minion in Omonia, two projects for which Dimand will negotiate the sale of its participation.

The delivery of the aforementioned projects translates into higher profit for Dimand and a change of track with the start of new projects of approximately 140 thousand sq.m.

It has also signed an agreement for the transfer of property and the development of the new offices of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank for a price of 16 million euros.

Piraeus Courthouse

Dimand undertook the project of the new Piraeus Courthouse.

Its design concerns a multi-storey building with gradual scaling of the floors, around an existing building that will be renovated. Intrakat is the manufacturer.

The building of the Athenian Paperworks

Dimand is planning the development of a modern office complex for the property it owns in the Eleonas area of the Municipality of Athens. It previously belonged to the Athenian Paperworks, including a complex of industrial buildings and warehouses.

Ten buildings will be erected and renovated in the property extending to a total area of 49,125 sq.m. The development in Eleonas aims for LEED Gold certification.

The investment project in the area of Eleonas, as already agreed, will be financed through the issuance of a joint bond loan of 106.44 million euros, in which the Recovery Fund participates with 40% (and Alpha Bank with 30%.

Its presence in Thessaloniki

Dimand is also proceeding with the implementation of its plans in Thessaloniki. The large urban regeneration of the FIX complex stands out. It includes the restoration and reuse of the three preserved complexes of the former brewery as well as the construction of two new buildings, with two shared underground parking spaces also with LEED Gold certification. The total area of the property is estimated at 46,500 sq.m.

In the 23-acre area, residences, hotels, dining and culture venues, commercial activities and office spaces will be developed. The project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2027.