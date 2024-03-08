ELVIAL: New investments of 16 million euros and expansion to the US and Canadian markets

The ELVIAL aluminum industry is implementing a new and double investment program, totaling 16 million euros, for the next four years. The company is also expanding into the North American markets (USA and Canada).

The president of the company, Tania Tzika, and the managing director, Asimina Tzika, announced during a visit by journalists to the company’s factory in Kilkis, that the company’s new investment plans are based on two pillars:

– The first concerns the digital transformation of the company aiming to develop its production unit into a smart factory, with a budget of 8 million euros. The plan is expected to be completed in 3-4 years.

– Another 8 million euros will be allocated for the creation of two new Experience Centers of Elvial in Thessaloniki and Belgrade (from 4 million euros each) following the model of the corresponding Center that has been put into operation in Attica since 2022. For the Center of Thessaloniki, the search for a suitable property in western Thessaloniki has already begun and is expected to be completed within two years, while the Center of Belgrade will start in early 2025.

The company’s main priorities for 2024 include the expansion to the North American markets – both the US and Canada – through partnerships with European manufacturers of aluminum frames. The company has already started the relevant contacts and has obtained the necessary certifications.

Moreover, emphasis will be placed this year on increasing the sales on the domestic market which is already moving upwards.