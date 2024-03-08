Naftemporiki: A leading newspaper for 100 years

“Naftemporiki” sets sail for the second century of its history, as today celebrates its 100-year anniversary since it was first published on March 8, 1924.

Just two years after the Asia Minor Catastrophe, the uprooted businessmen have already started to contribute significantly to the country’s economy, both in Attica and in Thessaloniki: industrialists, merchants, artisans, craftsmen, shipbuilders and bankers breathe new life into the Greek “entrepreneurship.”

This precious group of entrepreneurs who had a different perception of things was critical for the circulation of “Naftemporiki”, which laid the foundations of the economic press in Greece.

“Naftemporiki” is the only newspaper that has maintained its critical role amid the globalized information – overcoming a series of problems – and developed into a large Group.

Born in Kydonia, Asia Minor, in 1899 and a graduate of the Commercial School of Halki, Panos Athanasiadis published bulletins in English and French for maritime transport. Amid strong pressure, he was forced to settle in Greece. Tzortzis Athanasiadis was also born in Constantinople in 1912.

On March 8, 1924, the first typed bulletin was published under the title “Maritime and Commercial Bulletin of Piraeus”, based of course in Piraeus. Its circulation was interrupted by Hitler’s invasion and resumed on March 8, 1945, while on August 2, 1948 it was renamed “Naftemporiki” and was the first newspaper in Greece to be published in tabloid format.

Its trademark has always been and remains credible information, keeping the traditional principles of journalism, but at the same time integrating the tools of the digital environment in the modern era.

At the same time, it offers its readers more than 30 Special Editions a year and has correspondents in Thessaloniki for a number of decades until today, closely following the news in the second largest port of the country and the productive bodies and businesses of Northern Greece.

After the death of Panos Athanasiadis in July 1981 and the assassination of George Athanasiadis in March 1983, the second generation of the Athanasiadis family took over the company.

At the end of 1995, the site Naftemporiki.gr was “born”. In 2000 the company was listed on the Athens Stock Exchange and it remained until June 2021. In 2007 it installed a new modern printing unit in its privately owned facilities in Koropi, also taking over the production of third-parties.

In September 2021, the ownership passed into the hands of the Melissanidis family and “Naftemporiki” returned to its natural location and starting point, Piraeus, where the heart of Greek shipping beats, historically intertwined with the course of the newspaper.

At the 2022 Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), “Naftemporiki” held a leading role, with the launch of “Naftemporiki TV”. At the same time, the “naftemporiki.gr” was upgraded and enriched with exclusive topics, surveys and interviews, thanks to the experience and expertise of its journalists.