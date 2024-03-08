HRADF issues invitation for a majority stake in Lavrion Port

Τhe Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) issued a call of interest for a majority stake sale (50%+1 share) in Lavrion Port Authority SA.

The Authority has the exclusive right of use and development of the port’s sports fields, buildings, and facilities through a 60-year concession it has signed with the Greek state.

The right expires in 2062, but may be extended; if this happens, the extension will be published on HRADF’s page before the request for binding offers, or phase 2 of the tender process.

The port of Lavrion is near popular tourist destinations such as the Cycladic Islands and the Athens International Airport, and lends itself particularly to tourism development including cruise ships and the mooring of recreational boats.