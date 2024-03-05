Kordopatis on Naftemporiki TV: The main export markets of Greek wine

“The exports of Greek wine to third countries and to the EU reached 100 million euros in a quantity of approximately 29,000 tons. In relation to the previous year, we observe a slowdown or stability in terms of value and quantity, which results in an increase in the average unit price of the exported product per kilogram of wine. In other words, we would say that we have a slight decrease in both the value and the quantity,” Paraskevas Kordopatis, director of the National Agricultural Cooperative of Grape and Wine Products (KEOSE), said in an interview with “Naftemporiki” TV.

“Germany is the main export market in Europe”

Regarding the markets in which Greek exports play a leading role, Kordopatis stated that “Germany is the main export market in Europe, representing 51.7% of our exports. Cyprus comes second, which seems to have steadily increasing figures, mainly in terms of value, over the last years.”

“Regarding third countries, the main one is that of the US”

“As far as third countries are concerned, the main one is the US, where the value amounts to 16 million euros, representing approximately 17% of Greek wine exports, followed by Canada, which is the only country where we see a continuous increase in exports even during the pandemic. These are the main export markets for Greek wine, representing 80% of exports.”

“Wine is not like olive oil”

Finally, regarding the prospects, but also the difficulties of the sector, Kordopatis explained that “wine in general as a product respects the rules of competition. Wine is produced on the planet throughout the temperate zone, it is not like olive oil whose market is oligopolistic. Using Greek varieties, we are trying to convince foreign consumers of the excellent quality and price ratio of Greek wines. Something like this is definitely slow-paced.”