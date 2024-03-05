Digital transactions with the state exceed 1.45 billion euros in 2023

Citizens’ digital transactions with the state rose 18.5% in 2023 compared to 2022.

According to the data of the General Secretariat of Information Systems and Digital Governance of the Ministry of Digital Governance, from January 1 until and on December 31, digital services’ transactions amounted to 1,453,680,496, recording an increase of 226 million. In 2022 digital transactions had reached 1.227 billion.

It is recalled that digital transactions concern:

-Digital services, i.e. the identification of citizens in an information system using TaxisNet codes or web banking

-Interoperability, i.e. the exchange of information between services and State registers, without any other action on the part of the citizen other than giving his consent.

From 2022, digital “financial” transactions are also included in digital transactions. These are cases where the citizen has access to digital services of the financial sector apart from the oAuth 2.0 (tax, customs, etc.). The specific transactions are now recorded after the upgrade of the infrastructure and computing tools of the General Secretariat of Information Systems and Digital Governance.

The Minister of Digital Governance, Dimitris Papastergiou, stated: “The increase in digital transactions with the State proves that citizens embrace the digital services that we design and implement in the Ministry of Digital Governance. Every day we strengthen Greece’s digital progress with a two-way benefit for citizens and the Public Administration. Our goal is to make everyday life friendlier for everyone with less bureaucracy, while at the same time saving resources and restoring the trust of citizens.”