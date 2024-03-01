Intralot: New seven-year agreement with Magnum Corporation in Malaysia

INTRALOT announced the signing of a new agreement with Magnum Corporation Sdn Bhd, a leading gaming company in Malaysia.

This agreement follows the successful outcome of an international call for tenders issued by Magnum Corporation in 2022.

The term of the new agreement is for seven years, with an option for two extensions of five years each, thereby providing the opportunity for another seventeen years of strategic and productive collaboration with Magnum Corporation.

INTRALOT will help enhance Magnum Corporation’s current retail offering through a seamless transition to its modern LotosX Omni ecosystem. Comprising of LotosX Central Gaming System, PlayerX Player Account Management System, RetailerX Retailer Management System, DMS Device Management System, PhotonX Gaming Terminals, Canvas Content Management System, and Orchestrator, LotosX Omni will enable Magnum Corporation to implement a comprehensive omnichannel strategy to seamlessly engage their customers across both traditional and digital channels, promising to enhance customer experience and improve productivity.

“Magnum Corporation is proud to continue this partnership with INTRALOT, a steadfast ally in helping us grow our business, and to innovate the gaming experience for our customers. With our industry expertise and INTRALOT’s cutting-edge technology, we are crafting a future of innovation together, creating a more immersive gaming experience with enhanced levels of personalization and security, both in our retail and digital spaces,” the CEO of Magnum Corporation Sdn Bhd, Dato’ Lawrence Lim Swee Lin, commented.

On his part, Marios Mitromaras, CEO of INTRALOT Australia, stated: “We are very pleased to keep working with Magnum Corporation. Our continued collaboration is a partnership built on trust, understanding and a shared commitment in elevating gaming excellence for their customers. INTRALOT has an established presence in the country since 2006, helping Magnum Corporation grow its business and create value for the local community. We look forward to deploying our cutting-edge technology and high-quality operating services as Magnum Corporation continues to push boundaries and take steps to modernize their player experience.”