Canton Fair Promotion Conference successfully held in Athens

The event was held under the auspices of the China Foreign Trade Centre, with the support of the Chinese Embassy in Greece, the Bank of China, Athens Branch, and the Hellenic Chinese Chamber.

Among the participants were Mr. Zhu Sijia, director of the China Foreign Trade Centre, Ms. Li Ying, Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Greece, Ms. Li Shuping, president of the Bank of China, Athens Branch, and Ms. Aphrodite Bletas, president of the Greek-Chinese Chamber. More than 70 business representatives participated in the event, which was held in a warm atmosphere and continuous exchange of views.

Since its establishment in 1957, the Canton Fair has been organized continuously, reflecting the idea of creating linkages and mutual benefit across the globe. The Fair has played an important role in promoting international trade and an open global economy.

As Mr. Zhu Sijia stated, China and Greece, two countries with a long history and culture, continue to strengthen their relations through cooperation under the “One Belt, One Road” initiative. The two countries have achieved remarkable progress in economic cooperation, with China becoming Greece’s third largest trading partner and Greece emerging as China’s major trading partner in Europe.

According to Ms. Li Ying, the bilateral economic and trade cooperation between China and Greece continues to strengthen, with the volume of trade constantly increasing and offering new opportunities for cooperation in various fields, such as energy and special raw materials.

On her part, Ms. Li Shuping highlighted the role of the Bank of China, Athens Branch, as a booster of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, encouraging investment and providing financial services to support business activities.

Ms. Aphrodite Bletas emphasized the importance of the Canton Fair as a platform for strengthening Greek-Chinese business relations and expressed the hope that today’s meeting will contribute to the further development of cooperation between the two countries.

A grand opening ceremony will welcome the 135th Canton Fair in Canton on April 15. At the same time, the fair will be held both live and online.