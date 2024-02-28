Papastergiou: Citizens’ transactions with the state will be further simplified in 2024

Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou, who participates in the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona, sent the message that the citizens’ transactions with the state will be further simplified in 2024.

More specifically, according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), Papastergiou referred to the immediate plans to achieve the goal of simplifying the citizen’s daily life.

As he said, an amendment will be submitted next month to abolish the presentation of basic certificates – such as certificates of birth, marital status – to public services, which will now digitally download them by themselves. The State will be given a three-month period of preparation in this direction.

Great progress, but also need to speed things up

Regarding the creation of the personal number, he emphasized that it is progressing rapidly, as the approval by the Personal Data Protection Authority has also been completed.

In reply to questions, Papastergiou underlined the great progress that Greece has made in matters of digitization of the State and infrastructures that are necessary to attract investments. However, he stressed the need to speed up certain issues with a focus on increasing broadband speeds.

The minister said there should be binding timetables from telecommunications providers for the expansion of fiber to the home (FTTH) networks in an effort to speed up the process of upgrading fixed broadband speeds.

On its part, the ministry will undertake actions to strengthen demand, such as the actions for Smart Readiness, which concerns the subsidization of the works for the preparation of the buildings regarding the installation of the infrastructure for FTTH. The Recovery Fund will provide funds to subsidize the ultra-high speed connections of those also participating in Smart Readiness.