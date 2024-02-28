Corinth Pipeworks assumes AkerBP’s Utsira High subsea project in the North Sea

Corinth Pipeworks has been awarded a contract by TechnipFMC for 27 km of high frequency welding (HFW) pipes for the Utsira High subsea project in the North Sea.

The Utsira High consists of two separate subsea projects, Symra and Solveig, in the central part of the North Sea. Symra will connect to the Ivar Aasen platform, while Solveig phase 2 will connect to the Edvard Grieg platform.

According to aν announcement, the Utsira High project adds valuable production capability to Aker BP and will operate on shore power. Thus, CO2 emissions in the production phase will be very low.

The pipes will be manufactured at the facilities of Corinth Pipe Works in Thisvi where an additional external, anti-corrosion three-layer polypropylene coating will be applied.

Corinth Pipeworks is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of steel pipes and hollow sections for the energy and construction sectors. With a successful course and experience of more than half a century, it has implemented very demanding projects with leading energy companies worldwide.

Meanwhile, the company has announced its plans for the energy shift adding that it is committed to making a positive contribution to the energy transition and to tackle climate change, through new technological solutions that allow the increasing use of renewable sources in the energy mix and through the development of innovative products and the reduction of the carbon footprint of our production activities.