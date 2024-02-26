PPA: Memorandum of Cooperation (MoU) with the Chinese Port of Guangzhou

Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) S.A. signed a cooperation agreement with one of the 10 largest commercial ports in the world, the port of Guangzhou in China, in a special ceremony held at its facilities.

The memorandum of cooperation was signed by the deputy CEO of PPA S.A., Panagiotis Tsonis, and the Deputy CEO of Guangzhou Port Group, Song Xiaoming.

Based on the memorandum, the competent operating and management bodies of the two ports agreed to strengthen their cooperation, establishing a long-term partnership, which looks forward to the challenges and opportunities of the present and especially the future. In addition, the two parties agreed to intensify joint efforts to implement investments related to their transformation and development into green ports as well as searching new low carbon emission solutions.

Finally, the two sides will cooperate intensively in the field of digitization and automation of ports, committing to the continuous exchange of know-how and new technologies.

The president of PPA S.A., Yu Zenggang, expressed his content and satisfaction at the signing of the memorandum of cooperation between the ports of Piraeus and Guangzhou, stressing that for PPA S.A. the cooperation of the ports, which aims to deal with global challenges, such as climate change, but also the continuous development, progress, modernization and technological upgrading of the ports with the exchange of knowledge, experience and especially cutting-edge technologies, is a priority and a key tool for administration and decision-making in the port of Piraeus.

The signing ceremony of the memorandum of cooperation was attended by the mayors of Piraeus and Guangzhou, Yiannis Moralis and Sun Zhiyang, as well as the Chinese ambassador to Greece, Xiao Junzheng.