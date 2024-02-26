ENEA’s Alfa Sea the first commercial vessel at Skaramangas shipyards 

A Greek-owned chemical tanker, ENEA Management’s Alfa Sea, is the first commercial vessel to arrive at the Skaramangas shipyards for repairs since 2010. ENEA’s Alfa Sea is already carrying out works in the shipyards as part of the special survey that the ship will pass.

The previous ship that had come in for repairs, shipyards’ sources told “Naftemporiki”, was the tanker “Argironissos” in April 2010.

This was followed by a “ban” from the European Commission, which stipulated that the yard would not work on commercial ships until 2025, unless a buyer was found. The buyer was found in 2021 in the person of one of the largest Greek shipowners, George Prokopiou, a person who had the vision to turn the unit into an innovation hub.

Shipbuilding industry circles pointed out to “Naftemporiki” that investments were made by the Nafs company before the arrival of the tanker. “Repairs had to be made to the facilities which had been abandoned for many years. Repairs to the pumps in the substations and others.”

Alfa Sea, the same sources added, will be followed by other ships for repairs. Both foreign and Greek owned. However, it was stressed that the main goal of the shipyard is the construction of ships.