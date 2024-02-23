The ‘success story’ of the Greek wine

Greek wine exports reached 100 million euros last year for the first time in history. This number may be relatively small compared to the export performance of other sectors of the national economy, but Greek wine has a comparative advantage that no other’ Made in Greece’ product can claim: the fact that it penetrates so deeply into the homes of consumers all over the world.

Greek wine is one of the most important products-ambassadors of our country and, both in terms of quality and brand name, it can compete on equal terms with the international competition.

Production of wine amounted to 212,680 tons in 2022 (14% decrease compared to 2021 and 10% compared to the average of the last five years).

The number of wineries has grown significantly over the last decade, from 665 in 2010 to 1,617 in 2021. Of these, 1,400 are active, while 90% are very small, with a capacity of less than 100 tons. The vast majority are small family businesses.

Exports (2022) now reach 100 million euros, up 17% compared to the previous year and 25% compared to the average of the last five years, while in the decade the increase reaches almost 65%.

Exports to the EU have risen to 57 million euros, which corresponds to a rate of 21% from 2021 and 8.5% from the average of the last five years, and an average price of 10% from the previous year and 15% from the average of the last five years.

Exports to third countries totaled 42 million euros, up 11% from 2021 and 59% from the average of the last five years, and an average price of 14% from 2021 and 22% from the average of the last five years.

Meanwhile, Rural Development Minister Lefteris Avgenakis will inaugurate the Oenorama exhibition on March 1, with the participation of 250 wineries that will present approximately 2,500 wines.