ELSTAT: Slight decline in the strength of the Greek merchant fleet in December

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced data on the Greek Merchant Fleet (for vessels of 100 GRT1) for December 2023.

More specifically, the Greek Merchant Fleet decreased by 0.5% in December 2023 compared with December 2022. A decrease of 0.3% was also recorded in December 2022 compared with December 2021.

The gross tonnage of the Greek Merchant Fleet, for vessels of 100 GRT and over, recorded a decrease of 4.0% in December 2023 compared with December 2022. A decrease of 2.8% was also recorded in December 2022 compared with December 2021, according to ELSTAT.

The Greek merchant fleet now numbers 1,816 ships.