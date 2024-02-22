Mitsotakis calls India’s entrepreneurs to invest in Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited India’s entrepreneurs to invest in Greece during the Greek-Indian business forum entitled “Exploring Economic Collaboration Between Greece and India: Future Prospects,” adding that there will soon be announcements on migration and mobility.

The prime minister reiterated that, especially after Brexit, Greece geographically is the natural gateway for Indian businesses to the EU.

As he pointed out, the major geopolitical projects lead to Greece, where Indian companies are already present. “The Greece of the financial crisis no longer exists,” he emphasized.

In his speech, Mitsotakis underlined the increased interest in the defense industry around the world and pointed out that we are in the process of reforming our defense industry. He spoke about new technologies, focusing on drones.

He also referred to shipping and pointed out that “our shipbuilding is being completely reformed”, while mentioning the sectors medicine and services.

He also spoke about the farmers’ mobilizations in Greece and India, pointing out that “the future of agriculture is related to the increase in productivity.” He also referred to the technological sector, pointing out that it is rapidly developing in Greece.

More Indian workers in Greece

The prime minister pointed out that the ties between Greece and India must be further enhanced, adding that there will soon be announcements on migration and mobility.

As he said, more Indian workers will be able to come to Greece and could be employed in the agricultural sector, construction and tourism. Mitsotakis mentioned that 10 years ago unemployment in Greece was 27%, while now it is below 10%.

Greek businesses in India

The prime minister also referred to the presence of Greek companies in India, while pointing out that a direct flight connecting Greece with India will probably be available soon.

He also said that more Indian films could be shot in Greece, not just in Santorini. “It’s an area where we can make huge progress,” he noted.

In conclusion, he reiterated that there are business opportunities and noted that Greece offers very good long-term economic prospects. “We have political stability as a member of the EU, we have escaped populism and we don’t want to go back to those years,” he noted.